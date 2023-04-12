Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Connor Blue, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cory Macke, DuBourg (vs Whitfield)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Josh Cunningham, De Smet (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Trey Schneider, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brian Kang, Parkway Central (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Connor Henke, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Holt)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Freeburg)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Steeleville)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Isiah Linker, New Athens (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs St. Dominic)
|5.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs North Point)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bryce Lemp, Collinsville (vs Belleville West)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Cole Evans, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|5.1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Kannon Kamp, Father McGivney (vs Bunker Hill)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Spain, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|3.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elijah Miller, Valmeyer (vs Dupo)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen Wilson, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1