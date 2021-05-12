Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Andrew Meyers, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Parkway South)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs St. Clair)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Carson Subbert, Francis Howell (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs De Smet)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Will Higgins, Chaminade (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs North County)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Herculaneum)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Trey Riley, St. James (vs Bourbon)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Borgia)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Caleb Coleman, De Soto (vs Sullivan)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dylan McLone, Union (vs Salem)
|6.2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Newell, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sam Siwak, Clayton (vs Lutheran South)
|6.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei)
|1.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Wright City)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trenton Cookerly, Grandview (vs Kingston)
|2.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1