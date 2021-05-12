 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Andrew Meyers, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.013011013
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Parkway South)7.07011007
Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs St. Clair)6.09011022
Carson Subbert, Francis Howell (vs Timberland)7.05011012
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs De Smet)5.08010005
Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)6.011010125
Will Higgins, Chaminade (vs Lafayette)7.04011126
Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs North County)4.04011104
Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Herculaneum)4.06010011
Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville)5.08010032
Trey Riley, St. James (vs Bourbon)6.06010217
Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Borgia)5.010010142
Caleb Coleman, De Soto (vs Sullivan)4.04010004
Dylan McLone, Union (vs Salem)6.25010119
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)2.04010000
Josh Newell, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)4.03010011
Sam Siwak, Clayton (vs Lutheran South)6.14010233
Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei)1.13010000
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Wright City)3.03010011
Trenton Cookerly, Grandview (vs Kingston)2.06010021
