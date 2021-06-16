Tuesday's best pitching performances

-
Early offense helps O'Fallon advance to first state tournament since 2009
-
O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final
-
Freeburg storms back from six runs down to win super-sectional title
-
Father McGivney blanks Greenfield to continue dream season
-
Lindsey helps O'Fallon hold off Joliet West in sectional final
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.