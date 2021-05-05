 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best pitching performances
Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)3.15010011
Cooper Eames, Seckman (vs McCluer North)2.04010010
Brayden Rowe, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)2.23000002
Logan Cordevant, Seckman (vs McCluer North)1.03000000
