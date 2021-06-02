Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|TJ Stuter, Triad (vs Alton)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brennan Jones, Collinsville (vs Nashville)
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Belleville West)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Austin York, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)
|3.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Belleville West)
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah)
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Alton)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Triad)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs Nashville)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Logue, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ian Barnard, Alton (vs Triad)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koen Groesch, Belleville West (vs Highland)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Brandon Pickus, Belleville West (vs Highland)
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2