 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's best pitching performances
0 comments

Tuesday's best pitching performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)5.013010011
Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)7.030110011
TJ Stuter, Triad (vs Alton)4.03010002
Brennan Jones, Collinsville (vs Nashville)1.00010000
Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Belleville West)4.05010053
Austin York, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)3.14010336
Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Belleville West)2.01100001
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)1.01100002
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)6.07000426
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah)4.04000106
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Alton)2.03000011
Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Belleville East)2.10000000
Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Triad)2.02000011
Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs Nashville)1.01000000
Christian Logue, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)1.01000000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)1.02000010
Ian Barnard, Alton (vs Triad)1.21000303
Grant Oster, Breese Central (vs Mascoutah)1.01000010
Koen Groesch, Belleville West (vs Highland)3.02000414
Brandon Pickus, Belleville West (vs Highland)2.22000222
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports