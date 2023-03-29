Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Trey Kent-Landrum, Principia (vs Brentwood)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cole Scott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Jefferson)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs University City)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs Owensville)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Luke, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Brayden Rubel, Francis Howell Central (vs Lindbergh)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Rusty Graves, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade)
|3.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Carson Ott, Freeburg (vs Roxana)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|6.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Caleb Mues, Parkway Central (vs Priory)
|3.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trenton Young , Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|2.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Cole Skaggs, Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|4.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Landon Matthews, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Priory)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Duchesne)
|6.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Adam Hachman, Timberland (vs De Smet)
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Festus)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|Sam Williams, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|4.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8