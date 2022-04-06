 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday's best pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Adam Kilburn, Oakville (vs Mehlville)6.09011002
Sam Lamer, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)7.09011114
Elias Thies, Roxana (vs Wood River)6.013010115
Zach Stenger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South)7.07011031
Erin Watson, McCluer (vs Jennings)3.06011010
Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)7.05010012
Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Lebanon)5.013010041
Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)6.010010125
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)6.06010013
JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs Collinsville)7.01011208
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Columbia)5.07010216
Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs New Athens)7.03011137
Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs Chaminade)5.05010115
Ethan Dillard, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)3.13010102
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)5.07010142
Austin York, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)1.03010000
Michael Baudendistel, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)3.05010115
Ryan Leuthauser, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)2.01010000
Evan Piwowarski, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)2.23010204
Owen Powers, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)3.02010014
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News