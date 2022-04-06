Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Adam Kilburn, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Lamer, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Elias Thies, Roxana (vs Wood River)
|6.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Zach Stenger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Erin Watson, McCluer (vs Jennings)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Lebanon)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs Collinsville)
|7.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs New Athens)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs Chaminade)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Ethan Dillard, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)
|3.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Austin York, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Baudendistel, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Ryan Leuthauser, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Piwowarski, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Owen Powers, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4