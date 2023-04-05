Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs St. Mary's)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Carson Ott, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Rusty Graves, Marquette (vs Parkway West)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Gibault)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs St. Charles)
|3.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Cale Schaumburg , Crystal City (vs Valley Caledonia)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Isiah Linker, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|6.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Westminster)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Ethan Bagwell, Collinsville (vs Ladue)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|5.2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Andrew Dumont, SLUH (vs Chaminade)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seth Woodall, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Jefferson)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Trevor Gihring, Roxana (vs Wood River)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|9
|Ryan Potts, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Jeter Rupp, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andrew Henke, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Elijah Miller, Valmeyer (vs Steeleville)
|2.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0