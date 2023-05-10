Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Alex Jung, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Parkway North)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Principia)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Andrew Bolden, Bayless (vs Jennings)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Newton)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Ryan Lowis, Piasa Southwestern (vs Wood River)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Marissa)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Charlie Burns, Pattonville (vs University City)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Dylan Black, Herculaneum (vs Valley Park)
|5.2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brett Miller, New Athens (vs Valmeyer)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Connor Blue, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Aiden McIntyre, Maplewood-RH (vs Metro)
|3.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hayden Kraus, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Marquette)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Kaden Pridemore, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood Central)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sean Forbes, Oakville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kaner Young, Washington (vs St. Clair)
|2.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Logan Geggus, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|4.2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Nick Widel, Freeburg (vs Alton Marquette)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3