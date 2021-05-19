 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best pitching performances
Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Jerseyville)5.06011100
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Seckman)6.212010125
Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Granite City)6.06010132
Clay Adams, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)2.04010000
Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Ste. Genevieve)6.05010033
Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)2.05010110
Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)3.12000000
Andrew Barbee, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)1.03000000
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)1.03000000
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)5.270002211
Chad Barker, Highland (vs Granite City)1.01000000
Brady McLeod, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Battle)1.01000001
Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Ste. Genevieve)1.01000001
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)5.15000055
Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)2.02000021
Jeffrey Keith, Breese Central (vs Woodlawn)5.030004211
Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Battle)6.04000071
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Woodlawn)2.04000433
Will Beckman, Union (vs Rolla)1.02000123
Zach Smith, Granite City (vs Highland)1.00000313
