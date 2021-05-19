Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Seckman)
|6.2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Granite City)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Clay Adams, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Ste. Genevieve)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Barbee, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|5.2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Chad Barker, Highland (vs Granite City)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brady McLeod, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Battle)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Ste. Genevieve)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jeffrey Keith, Breese Central (vs Woodlawn)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|11
|Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Battle)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Woodlawn)
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Will Beckman, Union (vs Rolla)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Zach Smith, Granite City (vs Highland)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3