Updated rankings
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/3/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt West (35-5)2
2. O'Fallon (26-10)NR
3. Summit (18-15)NR
4. CBC (23-12)7
5. Edwardsville (34-4)1
6. Triad (26-11)10
7. Fort Zumwalt South (23-11)NR
8. Francis Howell (29-9)3
9. Lindbergh (25-9)NR
10. Parkway Central (15-13)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Freeburg (36-3)6
2. Father McGivney (31-7)7
3. St. Louis Patriots (33-5)1
4. Jefferson (18-9)NR
5. St. Charles West (18-6)9
6. Priory (13-12)NR
7. Columbia (20-11)NR
8. Gateway Legacy Christian (19-7-1)5
9. Affton (7-8)NR
10. Westminster (19-13)4

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
