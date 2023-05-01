VALLEY PARK — It wasn't the ideal start to senior night as Isaiah Rose sprinted to back up third base.

The first pitch the Valley Park High senior sidewinder threw turned into a stand-up triple. His second pitch plunked the hitter and an errant pick-off attempt allowed a run to score.

Less than five minutes in and things looked grim.

But Rose stayed under control despite the nightmarish start.

"I got a really good team behind me in the field, so I wasn't worried about it," Rose said. "I wasn't stressed about it. They really helped me. I don't get out of it without them."

After the rough start, Rose settled in and the Valley Park offense exploded on the way to a 12-1 victory over Hancock in a South Central Athletics Association contest at Valley Park High.

"These guys have earned it," Valley Park coach Mike Menley said. "These seniors have really stepped up and done a great job all year. I'm really happy for them."

Valley Park (14-2 overall, 9-0 SCAA), the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has dominated the conference. The Hawks have won four of the last five conference titles and have won 38 of the 42 conference games.

Maplewood Richmond-Heights is the only other team to have won the conference title and did so in 2021.

Rose picked up the win, going all five innings, giving up one run on one hit, the leadoff triple, and striking out seven to notch his sixth win on the season.

The rough first inning is something that Menley has seen before, but the way Rose bounced back is something he's used to as well.

"He'll have a little hiccup, but he rebounded and then he got into a groove," Menley said.

Having a lockdown defense behind him and teammates that helped ease his nerves helped as Rose set the next five Hancock batters down in order.

"We just made sure to calm him down and get his nerves under control," Valley Park sophomore Will Geary said.

The Valley Park offense caught fire in the third inning. Leading 3-1, the Hawks scored six runs on eight hits and took advantage of an error in the field to blow the game wide open, highlighted by junior Landon Dolan's two-RBI double.

"We can hit," Geary said. "Any given day, anyone can go off at the plate."

The Valley Park offense has averaged nearly 13 runs a game this year, pounding teams into submission with a barrage of hits.

Twelve of their 14 wins have come by run rule.

"I've got guys who will stay after practice in the cages and continue to hit," Menley said. "They are just hard workers."

Facing an offense can be a daunting task, but Hancock (9-4, 6-3) knew what kind of job it had going into the game.

"I just reiterated to them that we know what Valley Park is and what they are," Hancock coach Jose Ochoa said. "They went to state last year. We battled as long as we could, but we just didn't help out our starting pitcher and make the plays when we needed to."

Cameron Hall got the only hit for Hancock with the leadoff triple.

The Tigers committed four errors in the field as Valley Park was ultra-aggressive on the base paths.

With a short turnaround, Hancock will try to snap Valley Park's 18-game conference winning streak Tuesday when it hosts the Hawks in the series finale.

Valley Park 12, Hancock 1