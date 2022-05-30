Valley Park pairs youth with experience to earn spot in Class 3 semifinals

Mike Menley shared a look with his two seniors as they celebrated on the field in East Prairie.

After a rough season last year, the Valley Park Hawks were off to the final four.

All the Valley Park coach could do was just ride the wave of emotions with his seniors.

"One minute you'd be ready to scream and then cry," Menley said. "There was a lot of emotion. Super happy for them. If you had told them last year that at this point next year you'll be in the final four, they wouldn't have believed you."

After suffering a sub-.500 campaign last season, Valley Park earned its first state semifinal appearance since 2017 with a walk-off Class 3 quarterfinal victory last week at East Prairie.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Valley Park senior Chase Boyd said.

Valley Park (19-4) will play Springfield Catholic (17-10) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at US Ballpark in Ozark in the first Class 3 semifinal game.

The Hawks have been powered by an extreme youth movement. Three of their top four hitters are freshmen. Their No. 2 starter, Gavin Hubbard, is a freshman.

Before the freshmen moved in, Boyd and David Rose paired with junior Jeff Chitwood to help hold the Hawks together last season in Menley's first year at the helm of the program.

"They struggled through not having a sophomore year (because of COVID-19) and a partial year last year," Menley said. "Last year it was a struggle because we didn't have a lot of kids in the program. They continued to work and get the job done and keep the program going."

The Hawks have rattled off 12 consecutive victories and are aiming for the program's first state title since winning the Class 2 championship in 2003.

With so many fresh faces in the program, Rose immediately knew just how much more talented the program got.

"Our freshmen are really good," Rose said. "I'm shocked at how good they are. They've carried us. It's crazy to see how good they are."

Hubbard has paired with junior Isaiah Rose on the mound to go 14-2 in their 22 games pitched. Both have a sub-3.00 ERA and combined for 102 strikeouts in 79 innings.

Chitwood's .530 batting average leads the team, but freshman Cooper Bellchamber is right behind with a .520 average. Freshmen Clark Menley (.483) and Will Geary (.472) are battering the ball as well and have combined for 54 RBI on the season.

"They're good and I'm not going to complain about great additions to the team," David Rose said. "I want to win just as badly as they do."

Having the younger additions didn't cause any friction as the seniors gladly gave way to the freshmen and shifted to leadership roles.

"It's tough to make those moves as a coach, but they were awesome," Menley said. "They didn't miss a beat. When we had to make changes, they understood."

The season didn't start the way the Hawks had hoped.

After the first two games, Valley Park was 0-2 and was outscored 35-5 in those two games.

"We were putting too much pressure on ourselves," Boyd said. "Nobody sees us going far, so let's just prove them wrong. We began playing without pressure. We didn't have to prove ourselves to anyone. We just had that mindset for everyone."

