VALMEYER — It's something that every baseball player dreams of when they pick up a glove.

Aidan Brewer got to join his teammates in that dream on Monday afternoon.

"It's something you dream about — scoring in the playoffs," Brewer said.

The Valmeyer senior scored a run, along with most of his teammates as the Pirates dominated Maryville Christian 16-2 in the first round of the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional tournament at Borsch Memorial Park.

"It's been a struggle for him this year, but it was a huge and special time for him," Valmeyer coach Greg Reinhardt said.

Valmeyer (9-21) advanced to play Marissa (15-9) in the semifinal round on Thursday at Borsch Memorial Park. The Pirates haven't lost a first-round game in the playoffs since 2014.

"It feels good because the season is alive and every day I have to take it all in and appreciate it," Valmeyer senior Elijah Miller said. "It feels really good to keep playing."

Brewer scored his lone run in the bottom half of the fourth after working his sixth walk of the season. After only collecting five singles coming into the game on Monday, he's hoping that run breaks something loose.

"I've had a lot of issues throughout the year and that affected my numbers throughout the year," Brewer said. "I'm starting to pick it up and hopefully that run builds some energy."

His run was one of four as Valmeyer managed to mash out 15 hits and take advantage of six errors in the field to score the most runs it scored in a game since scoring 17 runs against Lebanon on April 2, 2019.

Freshmen Ripken Voelker and Chase Snyder collected a season-high four RBI each.

The 16 runs were more than enough for starting pitcher senior Elijah Miller who collected his fifth win of the season going three innings and picking up four strikeouts.

"He's been a senior leader all year," Reinhardt said. "He did a great job. He looked good and mixed it up."

The senior righty conceded that he gave up one bad pitch which turned into a two-run home run by Maryville Christian (0-14) junior Logan Schwenk.

"I think (Logan) went down and golfed it a little bit," Reinhardt said. "Got to tip your hat to him."

The two-run blast was the only hit conceded by Miller and Gavin Rau who combined for a one-hitter.

With the score getting out of hand, Reinhardt made the move to get Miller after three innings of work and 35 pitches thrown just in case he's needed for Thursday.

But Miller has faith that he won't be needed.

"I'm really happy that I'll be available, but I have confidence in Luke (Blackwell) that I won't have to be used," Miller said.

Valmeyer will get its third matchup with Marissa this year on Thursday and Reinhardt is hoping that a third time will be the charm as the Pirates look for an upset.

"They're a solid team," Reinhardt said. "They've got some players. It'll be tough."