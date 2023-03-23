SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up.

The Golden Griffins scored a 4-2 victory over the Lindbergh Flyers on Thursday afternoon in the championship game of the 53rd annual Lindbergh-Mehlville Tournament on Flyers Field at Lindbergh. The game was played under a gray, overcast sky with the wind blowing and the temperature hovering in the low 50s.

“It was a great game for us,” Vianney coach David Stewart said. “I don’t think we’ve had a good weather game yet. I played in this as a player 15, 16 years ago. It was cold weather then, too. This helps you show what kind of mental fortitude you have as a team. It was tough conditions. We had to battle. I’m proud of how my team played.”

Stewart starts five sophomores and has many more on his roster.

“We’re very young,” Stewart said.

Jozwiakowski drove in two runs on two hits. His grounder to third in the first drove in a run, but it came on a throwing error so there was no RBI credited to him. Defensively, the second baseman helped turn an inning-ending double play and he caught a fly ball in foul territory to end the second.

“I was just looking to do my job today,” Jozwiakowski said. “I’ve been struggling all year. I knew my swing was fine. I just needed to stay on time and it ended up working out.”

Steurer was the winning pitcher. He came into a 1-1 game and pitched three-plus innings with four strikeouts along with a walk and a hit batter. He allowed one run and one hit.

“He came and threw strikes,” Stewart said. “He got in a little trouble but he got back in the zone and let our defense work.”

Furgason, a hard-throwing right-hander, earned the save after he entered in the seventh after Steurer walked the leadoff hitter. Looking dominant, Furgason struck out three consecutive batters to preserve the victory.

“I like the pressure coming in the seventh like that,” Furgason said. “I like to get a save for my team. I’m a team player.”

Stewart liked what he saw from Furgason.

“Another sophomore. His big thing last year as a freshman for us he was a little inconsistent with the strike zone,” Stewart said. “Now’s figured it out. He can throw his fastball and slider for strikes. He has some heat.”

The win made it back-to-back tourney titles for Vianney, now 5-0. The Golden Griffins have outscored their opponents 25-5 this season.

Instead of a trophy, the tournament champion receives a green wrestling belt. The team gets to engrave its name and year on the belt and keep it for a year until the next tournament.

“The belt is a really cool tradition,” Stewart said.

Jozwiakowski agreed.

“This was fun,” Jozwiakowski said. “It was a good team win. Keeping that belt is good. We’re taking tons of pictures. We were 5-0 last year too and then it went downhill for us so hopefully we don’t do that this year.”

Lindbergh fell to 3-2. The Flyers lost in pool play 5-0 to Vianney in season opener before winning next three games to reach the championship game. In those wins, Lindbergh outscored its foes 48-21.

“It was a big game for both of us,” Jozwiakowski said. “We both wanted it. We were facing the same arm. We knew this was going to be the game for them. We knew they wanted to get back at us.”

Lindbergh coach Darin Scott credited Vianney with doing what was necessary to secure the win.

“They got the timely hits when they needed them,” Scott said. ”I thought all the pitching was pretty good. The defense played well. We gave up 14 free bases. When you do that and you don’t score, you usually don’t win a high school baseball game. They came through when they needed to.”

Vianney scored a run off Lindbergh starter Dane Bjorn, a senior southpaw who took the loss. Senior Colin Mueth drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a passed ball. He took third on a ground out and scoring on a throwing error on a grounder hit to senior third baseman Drew Kobe by Jozwiakowski.

“We had to scratch for runs today,” Stewart said. “The sign of a good offense is you take what the pitcher gives you. We have a good enough offense to adjust.”

Lindbergh countered with a run in the first off Vianney starter Derek Dankenbring. Junior Michael Politte was hit by a pitch. He stole second and came around to score when junior Macallan White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Dankenbring then got out of the jam by striking out junior Jacob Monasco.

“Pitchers are a little ahead at this time of the season,” Scott said. “It can be tough to score. Dane is Dane. He can be dominant at times. We’ve just got to scratch some runs across for him.”

Vianney grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fifth. With one out, Josh Van Demen walked and stole second. He took third on a wild pitch. He scored when senior Oliver Degenhardt singled with two outs on a sharply hit ball that bounced off the glove of Dankenbring. Jozwiakowski singled to right field to score Degenhard.

“Two-out hits wins you a lot of games,” Scott said. “That’s big in high school baseball.”

The Flyers cut the lead to 3-2 if the sixth. Senior Nick Bonczkowski singled off the glove of Steurer. After Bjorn was hit by a pitch, freshman Austin Jones got the run home on a fielder’s choice.

Vianney added an insurance run in the seventh off junior reliever Eli Woodall. Jozwiakowski smacked a two-out double to left center to again score Dengenhardt.

“That was off a different pitcher,” Jozwiakowski said. “I left myself get loose to get some more power on that one.”

Steurer began the seventh. He walked junior Aidin Steber.

Enter Furgason. He promptly ended any thoughts of a rally by the Flyers when he struck out the next three batters.

“I wanted to back up my teammate, Nick Steurer,” said Furgason, who has topped 92 mph with his fastball. “I wanted to the job for my team. I didn’t want to let that walk distract me. I just kept my head in the game and pounded the ball. Three strikeouts is as good as it gets.”