Vianney knocks off CBC, wins fourth consecutive game in extra innings

KIRKWOOD — Vianney coach Scott Brown has preached to his players to be ready for anything.
So senior Ryan Carolan wasn't surprised Thursday when the Golden Griffins' Metro Catholic Conference baseball game against CBC went to extra innings, or when he stepped into the batter's box with a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth.
Carolan was prepared when he got a good look at a pitch with the game on the line.
"I choked up on the bat and stepped up on the plate and it worked," Carolan said.
Carolan muscled the ball past CBC's drawn infield for a game-ending RBI single as the Golden Griffins pulled out a 5-4 victory at Vianney.
The Golden Griffins (16-7 overall, 4-1 MCC), the No. 5 ranked large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, earned their eighth consecutive victory against the Cadets (15-10, 5-3 MCC) and improved to 13-1 in the series since 2014.
"This win is big for us," Brown said. "I always put a lot of emphasis on our conference because our conference is really tough. These are the types of games that you have to win in the playoffs. If you win games in this conference, we'll be able to win in the playoff times."
Vianney has won five consecutive games since losing six of nine.
It was the fifth time in the last six games the Golden Griffins played an extra-inning game, and they've won the last four.
Vianney won 9-6 in nine innings Tuesday at CBC 9-6 after beating Marquette 1-0 on Monday in nine. On April 21, Vianney beat Chaminade 4-1 in eight innings.
"It's kind of our thing honestly," Vianney senior Hunter Beck said.
This is the 10th and final season at Vianney for Brown, who will finish out this season at the program's helm.
The Golden Griffins are in search of their seventh consecutive conference title.
"We're going to go out there and play, but it's not about me, it's about these guys," Brown said. "It's never been about me. It's about those kids who wear the uniforms."
Carolan stepped to the plate in a 4-4 game with junior Brendan Hebrank at third base and one out in the bottom of the ninth.
It was the second time that Carolan faced CBC relief pitcher Michael Walsh and he knew what to expect from the hard-throwing right-hander.
"I went up there, choked up at the bat and was just trying to put a good swing on the ball," Carolan said.
Carolan's second hit of the game found space and Hebrank sprinted home before sprinting to join the dogpile at second base in celebration.
The game-winning run was Carolan's third RBI of the game, and senior Cole Petrus had two RBI for Vianney. Also, Brock Daniels went 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk to aid the winning attack.
After a rough first inning where he surrendered three runs on two hits, Vianney senior starter Joe Dasho threw 3 2-3 shutout innings afterward.
"To regroup after giving up three runs, that was huge," Brown said.
Evan Welker and Beck came on in relief for Vianney. Beck earned the victory in 1 2-3 innings of work.
CBC starter Alex Esker went four innings, picking up eight strikeouts, before Walsh came on and threw 4 1-3 innings of shutout ball, striking out four before Carolan ended the game in the ninth.
"He's a great pitcher who battles and wants it," CBC assistant coach Kevin Sullivan said. "He reads everyone very well. He's special, it's unfortunate it didn't work out, but next time it will."
CBC head coach Mason Horne was unavailable for one game due to violating Missouri State High School Activities Association pitch count limitations earlier in the week.
Cadets senior catcher Kaden Byrne turned around a fastball for his first home run of the season to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth.
"He hit it hard," Sullivan said. "When he has the approach of up the middle or the other way when the ball comes inside and he can turn on it, he's good."