Vianney knocks off CBC, wins fourth consecutive game in extra innings

It was the fifth time in the last six games the Golden Griffins played an extra-inning game, and they've won the last four.

Vianney won 9-6 in nine innings Tuesday at CBC 9-6 after beating Marquette 1-0 on Monday in nine. On April 21, Vianney beat Chaminade 4-1 in eight innings.

"It's kind of our thing honestly," Vianney senior Hunter Beck said.

This is the 10th and final season at Vianney for Brown, who will finish out this season at the program's helm.

The Golden Griffins are in search of their seventh consecutive conference title.

"We're going to go out there and play, but it's not about me, it's about these guys," Brown said. "It's never been about me. It's about those kids who wear the uniforms."

Carolan stepped to the plate in a 4-4 game with junior Brendan Hebrank at third base and one out in the bottom of the ninth.

It was the second time that Carolan faced CBC relief pitcher Michael Walsh and he knew what to expect from the hard-throwing right-hander.

"I went up there, choked up at the bat and was just trying to put a good swing on the ball," Carolan said.