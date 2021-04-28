 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vianney will make baseball coaching change from Brown
0 comments

Vianney will make baseball coaching change from Brown

Vianney vs. Webster Groves baseball

Vianney coach Scott Brown talks to his team against Webster Groves in a baseball game in the Lindbergh Mehlville baseball tournament at Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Missouri on Friday, March 19, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Scott Brown's 10th season leading the Vianney baseball program appears to be his last.

Vianney listed a head varsity baseball coaching job listing on Linkedin. It's the job Brown has had since 2011.

Golden Griffins athletics director Terry Cochran said a new hire has been made for a head baseball coach but declined comment on Brown's job status, who the program's new coach is, or when the new coach will assume duties.

Brown also declined comment.

Since Brown began coaching the Golden Griffins in 2011, they have won no fewer than 23 games in nine seasons, have won six consecutive Metro Catholic Conference titles and reached the state semifinals four times.

Vianney won the Class 5 state championship in 2018 with a 37-2 record, finished third in 2011 and 2017 and fourth in 2014. 

Brown has compiled a 265-79 overall record with the Golden Griffins including a 56-22 mark in MCC games.

Brown's career record is 546-270-1, including an 18-year tenure at CBC, where he posted a 281-198-1 mark and won 12 district titles before stepping down after the 2009 season.

A 1984 Vianney graduate, Brown was named 2018 national coach of the year by the National Federations of High School Coaches Association.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports