Vianney will make baseball coaching change from Brown

Scott Brown's 10th season leading the Vianney baseball program appears to be his last.

Vianney listed a head varsity baseball coaching job listing on Linkedin. It's the job Brown has had since 2011.

Golden Griffins athletics director Terry Cochran said a new hire has been made for a head baseball coach but declined comment on Brown's job status, who the program's new coach is, or when the new coach will assume duties.

Brown also declined comment.

Since Brown began coaching the Golden Griffins in 2011, they have won no fewer than 23 games in nine seasons, have won six consecutive Metro Catholic Conference titles and reached the state semifinals four times.

Vianney won the Class 5 state championship in 2018 with a 37-2 record, finished third in 2011 and 2017 and fourth in 2014.

Brown has compiled a 265-79 overall record with the Golden Griffins including a 56-22 mark in MCC games.