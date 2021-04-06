Vianney's Petrus shuts out De Smet in MCC opener

KIRKWOOD — Vianney senior pitcher Cole Petrus said he felt his muscles tightening and his energy waning.
But as Petrus climbed the mound for his final inning of work Tuesday afternoon, he had a smile on his face.
"In a close game, everyone is kind of tight, including me," Petrus said. "The only thing I can do is joke around and stay loose and I feel like that's when everyone performs the best."
Petrus painted a masterpiece on the mound, tossing a complete-game shutout as Vianney defeated De Smet 3-0 in the Metro Catholic Conference baseball opener for both teams at Vianney.
Vianney (10-3, 1-0 MCC), the No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fifth successive conference-opening win.
"We put a lot of emphasis on our conference," Vianney coach Scott Brown said. "Our conference has very good teams in it. You have to play well and do things right."
The Golden Griffins won for the sixth successive game against De Smet.
The last time Vianney dropped a conference opener was an 8-0 setback to De Smet on April 14, 2015.
"As seniors, we want to keep going and pass it to the next class," Petrus said. "Coming out and getting that win to open up conference play is huge."
Petrus tossed his first career complete-game shutout to pick up his fourth win of the season, going all seven innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander fed De Smet (5-5, 0-1 MCC) a steady dose of early count fastballs before switching to his wipeout slider.
Vianney's defense came up big in the first inning, stealing two would-be hits away from De Smet before getting two outs on the first two pitches in the seventh inning.
"To get two outs on the first two pitches, there's nothing better," Petrus said.
De Smet loaded the bases in the third inning with less than two outs and had two in scoring position in the fifth, but Petrus wriggled out of each jam.
"He was mixing his stuff up, throwing strikes and I just told our guys that in high school baseball, you've got to throw strikes," De Smet coach David Stewart said. "We got on him a little bit, but we couldn't push those runs across."
De Smet senior Kevin Korte threw five innings, giving up one run on three hits and kept the Spartans within striking distance.
"Kevin did exactly what we needed," Stewart said. "I feel like every year that we play an MCC game, it's like that. They're going to be low-scoring with two really good arms going. You've got to figure out ways to push some runs across, but we weren't able to do that."
Vianney's Brock Daniels picked up his 16th RBI of the season in the first inning before Cade Mahn and Chase Schutzenhofer drove in one run each in the sixth inning for some insurance.
Vianney stranded seven runners over the seven innings.
"That's one of the things have to keep on working on," Brown said. "We've had several opportunities in (previous games) that we could have broken open same games. It's still learning not o press not too much. It'll get there. it didn't happen as we wanted it to today, but a win is a win."