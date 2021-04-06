Vianney's Petrus shuts out De Smet in MCC opener

Petrus tossed his first career complete-game shutout to pick up his fourth win of the season, going all seven innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander fed De Smet (5-5, 0-1 MCC) a steady dose of early count fastballs before switching to his wipeout slider.

Vianney's defense came up big in the first inning, stealing two would-be hits away from De Smet before getting two outs on the first two pitches in the seventh inning.

"To get two outs on the first two pitches, there's nothing better," Petrus said.

De Smet loaded the bases in the third inning with less than two outs and had two in scoring position in the fifth, but Petrus wriggled out of each jam.

"He was mixing his stuff up, throwing strikes and I just told our guys that in high school baseball, you've got to throw strikes," De Smet coach David Stewart said. "We got on him a little bit, but we couldn't push those runs across."

De Smet senior Kevin Korte threw five innings, giving up one run on three hits and kept the Spartans within striking distance.