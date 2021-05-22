Vikings continue crunch time success with win over Marquette

WELDON SPRING — Sam Maddox has been through it all before.
The Francis Howell senior outfielder is used to nail-biting contests. He lives for crunch time moments.
So Maddox felt ultra-confident when he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday's Class 6 District 3 championship baseball game against Marquette.
"When it came down to experience, we were ready to go," he said.
Maddox singled to break open a tie game as the Vikings posted a 7-4 win in the contest at Howell.
"It's awesome," Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "We knew all year that we had the core guys and that we were good enough, but with baseball the way it is, you never know. We stumbled a few times this year and that's part of the learning process. But we did what we needed to do against a quality team."
Francis Howell (29-8) will play Fort Zumwalt West (33-4) in a quarterfinal round next Saturday with a trip to the final four on the line.
Howell claimed its sixth district title since 2010.
The Vikings improved to 15-4 in games decided by three runs or less.
"I think our guys gutted it out there," Perkins said. "Just some solid hits there in the sixth inning. Great work by those seniors."
Maddox came up to the plate in the sixth with the go-ahead run, senior outfielder Gus Hetzel, standing on second base.
"I was just looking fastball," Maddox said. "I knew he'd throw some curveballs here and there, but I was sitting on that strike and I hit it hard."
On a 1-2 count, Maddox pounced on the fastball and laced it into the left-center gap to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead.
Senior Carson Subbert added two-run single later in the inning.
"How many good at-bats did Howell have late in the game?" Marquette coach John Meyer said. "I can't say much except tip my cap to them. They stepped up."
Senior Matt James and Maddox both went 2-for-3 at the plate.
There were three lead changes in the game as Marquette (15-14) battled from the outset. The Mustangs loaded the bases in the first inning before breaking through in the third inning with two runs on three hits.
The Mustangs had runners on base in five of the seven innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh.
"We stranded a lot of base runners and if we got some more timely hits, that scoreboard would have a different look," Meyer said. "I think the guys did a great job of sticking to the plan and there at the end, we were right there at the doorstep.
Marquette senior and Penn State University commit Connor Throneberry went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored twice, while junior Grant Peters picked up three hits and drove in two.
After a rough first inning, Perkins stayed with James who gutted his way through four innings before handing the ball to senior Shane Kearbey, who tossed the final three innings.
"(Matt) He's my dude," Perkins said. "Kearbey came off on the sixth and said it was his game, so there was no way I was going to take him out. Guys wanted to be in there, even Matt didn't want to come out when I came and got him."