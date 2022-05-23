Voegele shoulders load as Columbia tops Althoff for regional title

ALTON — Initially, Dom Voegele thought it was a normal game as he reached for the game ball.

That all changed when the Columbia junior looked over at the mob of people sprinting his way.

"I went to go to the ball it hit me that we just won a regional title," Voegele said. "Then I look over and everyone is running at me, then I'm like 'Oh boy.'"

Voegele was superb on the mound on Monday evening as Columbia knocked off Althoff 5-1 in the Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional final at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

"He put us on his shoulders today," Columbia coach Neal O'Donnell said. "He did what he needed to do."

Columbia (23-7-1) will play Vandalia (12-13) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teutopolis High School in the Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional semifinal round.

The Eagles have won consecutive regional titles and the third under O'Donnell since he took the program's helm in 2015.

"I'm super excited for our guys and our four seniors," O'Donnell said. "We're excited to be playing on Wednesday and seeing what we can do."

Voegele threw his third consecutive complete game and struck out 12 while giving up two hits in his seven innings of domination.

After starting the game a little sluggish, giving up an unearned run on a single hit in the first inning, Voegele was nigh-unhittable.

"That second inning, he really found that breaking pitch and I began to worry then," Althoff coach Rich Sauget said. "He could throw both pitches for strikes and they're both plus pitches in high school. He was attacking and never let us get into good counts where we could be aggressive. Hats off to him."

Voegele echoed the opposing coach. After he found his curveball, he was then able to key off the breaking pitch with his high heat.

"Just had to get all those nerves out and just find my groove," Voegele said.

After loading the bases and failing to score in the first inning, O'Donnell admits that things were a little tense in the dugout.

But after Drake Wittenbrink was able to drive in a run in the bottom of the third, the atmosphere eased up for the Eagles.

Senior Jay Mistler recorded two RBI to lead the offense.

Columbia banged out seven hits and took advantage of four errors by Althoff (17-17) to score five runs in the middle three innings.

"The other night we were playing more aggressively on defense and tonight we just stayed back and allowed to be eaten up," Sauget said. "Bauer (Dalke) pitched great, just that's the how it goes."

Dalke went the distance for the Crusaders, giving up two earned runs on seven hits.

