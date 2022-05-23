Voegele shoulders load as Columbia tops Althoff for regional title

Columbia’s Dom Voegele (7) delivers to the plate in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Althoff’s Tyler Tieman slides safely at third base in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Columbia’s Matt Heuman makes a running catch in foul ground in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Althoff’s Jacob Bleisch throws to first base in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Columbia’s Alex Schreckenberg throws to first base in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
The Columbia team celebrates after a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
The Columbia team celebrates after a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
"I'm super excited for our guys and our four seniors," O'Donnell said. "We're excited to be playing on Wednesday and seeing what we can do."
Voegele threw his third consecutive complete game and struck out 12 while giving up two hits in his seven innings of domination.
After starting the game a little sluggish, giving up an unearned run on a single hit in the first inning, Voegele was nigh-unhittable.
"That second inning, he really found that breaking pitch and I began to worry then," Althoff coach Rich Sauget said. "He could throw both pitches for strikes and they're both plus pitches in high school. He was attacking and never let us get into good counts where we could be aggressive. Hats off to him."
Voegele echoed the opposing coach. After he found his curveball, he was then able to key off the breaking pitch with his high heat.
"Just had to get all those nerves out and just find my groove," Voegele said.
After loading the bases and failing to score in the first inning, O'Donnell admits that things were a little tense in the dugout.
But after Drake Wittenbrink was able to drive in a run in the bottom of the third, the atmosphere eased up for the Eagles.
Senior Jay Mistler recorded two RBI to lead the offense.
Columbia banged out seven hits and took advantage of four errors by Althoff (17-17) to score five runs in the middle three innings.
"The other night we were playing more aggressively on defense and tonight we just stayed back and allowed to be eaten up," Sauget said. "Bauer (Dalke) pitched great, just that's the how it goes."
Dalke went the distance for the Crusaders, giving up two earned runs on seven hits.
Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional final: Columbia 5, Althoff 1
Columbia’s Dom Voegele (7) delivers to the plate in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Althoff’s Tyler Tieman slides safely at third base in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia’s Matt Heuman makes a running catch in foul ground in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia’s Alex Schreckenberg throws to first base in a Class 2A Alton Marquette Regional baseball game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com