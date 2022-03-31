Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
KIRKWOOD — Donovan Bohler looked once.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Tyler Charlton was in quite the groove on the mound Friday afternoon.
WATERLOO — Junior Dan Darin turned in his best Shohei Otani impersonation Tuesday.
BREESE — Everything clicked for Breese Central on Monday.
WELDON SPRING — Tyler Rauser wanted to finish what he started.
EDWARDSVILLE — Riley Iffrig didn't mince words after a blowout win Tuesday afternoon.
ALTON — Logan Sternickle didn't let his emotions show as he trotted off the mound Wednesday.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — After a whirlwind tour in Florida, Westminster coach Dan Petke knew that his pitching staff would be a little depleted for …
TROY, Ill. — The Triad Knights will rely heavily on their offense this season. But on Monday, they didn’t need to.
KIRKWOOD — Tyler Macon is a Pioneer of many seasons.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.