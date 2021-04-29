Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Joseph Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Alex Koester, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Nashville)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333