Wednesday's best hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Nashville)22121001000
Joseph Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Nashville)3411000750
Alex Koester, Belleville East (vs Nashville)2401000500
Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Nashville)1301000333
Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Nashville)1410100250
Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Nashville)1300000333
