Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Noah Chism, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Grant Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Nolan Mendonsa, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Sam Bonaldi, Columbia (vs Waterloo)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Lawson Bruce, Alton (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|750
|Ben Bernaix, Alton (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Waterloo)
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Waterloo)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Luke Presko, St. Pius X KC (vs Jefferson)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Rolondo Colon, Collinsville (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|August Squier, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Kaleb Laramore, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Brandon Voss, Red Bud (vs Chester)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Grant Cox, Mater Dei (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Camdan Biggs, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Chester)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Chase Wilcox, St. Pius X KC (vs Jefferson)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666