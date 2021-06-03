 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best hitting performances
Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Noah Chism, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)44240011000
Grant Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )33322001000
Nolan Mendonsa, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)3433000750
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)3422110750
Sam Bonaldi, Columbia (vs Waterloo)3422010750
Lawson Bruce, Alton (vs Civic Memorial)1213100500
Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)3431300750
Ben Bernaix, Alton (vs Civic Memorial)22210001000
Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Waterloo)22302001000
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Waterloo)11110001000
Luke Presko, St. Pius X KC (vs Jefferson)2302000666
Rolondo Colon, Collinsville (vs Granite City)22200001000
August Squier, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )1313000333
Kaleb Laramore, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)2302000666
Brandon Voss, Red Bud (vs Chester)1413000250
Grant Cox, Mater Dei (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)2311100666
Camdan Biggs, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)3440100750
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Chester)1202000500
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Bunker Hill)1312000333
Chase Wilcox, St. Pius X KC (vs Jefferson)2311000666
