Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|750
|Cole Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Gabe Giacoletto, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Brady Coon , Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jacoby Roberson, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Reed Wendler, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Caleb Guthrie, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|David Rose, Valley Park (vs Springfield Catholic)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Springfield Catholic)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Nic Funk, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333