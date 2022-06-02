 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)3435011750
Cole Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)2302100666
Gabe Giacoletto, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)22000001000
Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)1221000500
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)2401000500
Brady Coon , Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)2310100666
Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)2420000500
Jacoby Roberson, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)1311000333
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)2300000666
Reed Wendler, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)1301000333
Caleb Guthrie, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)1200000500
David Rose, Valley Park (vs Springfield Catholic)1200000500
Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Springfield Catholic)1200100500
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)1200000500
Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)1310000333
Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)1300000333
John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)1300000333
Nic Funk, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)1300000333
