Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|800
|Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|John Rea, Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Will Chapman, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Darrius Weaver, Alton Marquette (vs Bunker Hill)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Dylan Carlton, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Haidyn McGill, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Zane Roos, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Myles Kruger, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Jack Shanahan, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Calvin Gelle, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Mason Lawson, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Will Lingle, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000