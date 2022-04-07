 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Alton)4544201800
Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Alton)3434001750
John Rea, Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)3434100750
Will Chapman, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)33130001000
Darrius Weaver, Alton Marquette (vs Bunker Hill)22130101000
Dylan Carlton, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)2323001666
Haidyn McGill, O'Fallon (vs Alton)33310101000
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)22220101000
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)33121001000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)22221001000
Zane Roos, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)2423101500
Myles Kruger, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)2423001500
Jack Shanahan, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)2304000666
Calvin Gelle, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)22310011000
Mason Lawson, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)33020001000
Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)22110001000
Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)3432100750
Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Alton)3503200600
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))2413200500
Will Lingle, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))22111001000
News