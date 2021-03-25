 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best hitting performances
Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Winfield)33222001000
Collin Reando, Festus (vs Fox)44320001000
Matt Jones, Lafayette (vs Mehlville)22131001000
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)22221101000
Jarrett Hamlett, Washington (vs Sullivan)3413200750
Nick Greco, Affton (vs DuBourg)22121001000
Trevor York, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)22220001000
Matt Beary, Lutheran South (vs Winfield)22120001000
Landon Clepper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West)2422001500
Ethan Edinger, Troy Buchanan (vs Summit)2303100666
Victor Quinn, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)2413000500
Konner Hutchings, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)2423000500
Chase Mcallister, De Soto (vs Sikeston)2332000666
Scott McCartney, Troy Buchanan (vs Summit)2403100500
Parker Smith, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)22110001000
Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs CBC)22210001000
Ryan Dickherber, Timberland (vs Holt)3412100750
Brysen Nepute, CBC (vs Fort Zumwalt West)3412000750
Gable Fowler, Warrenton (vs Duchesne)2312100666
Matt James, Francis Howell (vs Seckman)3412000750
