Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Winfield)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Collin Reando, Festus (vs Fox)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Matt Jones, Lafayette (vs Mehlville)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Jarrett Hamlett, Washington (vs Sullivan)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Nick Greco, Affton (vs DuBourg)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Trevor York, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Matt Beary, Lutheran South (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Landon Clepper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ethan Edinger, Troy Buchanan (vs Summit)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Victor Quinn, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Konner Hutchings, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Chase Mcallister, De Soto (vs Sikeston)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Scott McCartney, Troy Buchanan (vs Summit)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Parker Smith, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs CBC)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ryan Dickherber, Timberland (vs Holt)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Brysen Nepute, CBC (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Gable Fowler, Warrenton (vs Duchesne)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Matt James, Francis Howell (vs Seckman)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750