Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Luke Darling, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Okawville)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Jackson Holmes, Columbia (vs Carlyle)
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Nic Rosborough, Vandalia (vs Odin)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Carlyle)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Grant Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Noah Kelly, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jacob Bleisch, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Red Bud)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Luke Wickenhauser, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Ty Beasley, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500