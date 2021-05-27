 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best hitting performances
Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Luke Darling, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)33250101000
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)44422001000
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Okawville)2423001500
Jackson Holmes, Columbia (vs Carlyle)1324001333
Nic Rosborough, Vandalia (vs Odin)33120001000
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)3413100750
Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)2313100666
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Carlyle)2313100666
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)2303010666
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)11310011000
Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)11121001000
Alan Mason, Belleville East (vs Granite City)33110001000
Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)22211001000
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)33110001000
Grant Gilman, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)3412100750
Noah Kelly, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)2413000500
Jacob Bleisch, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)2413000500
Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Red Bud)2403000500
Luke Wickenhauser, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)3421200750
Ty Beasley, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)1203000500
