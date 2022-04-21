Wednesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud)
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Hayden Garner, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Logan Sternickle, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|400
|Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Steven Allen, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Dupo)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Sean Mitchell, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Grant Anderson, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|S Schuster, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Owen Williams, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Dupo)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Cam Tomlianovich, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Will Graham, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Darrius Weaver, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Sherman, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lane Griffin, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Seckman)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500