 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud)22250011000
Hayden Garner, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)22341101000
Logan Sternickle, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)33230101000
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Festus)2543101400
Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Festus)2433001500
Steven Allen, Seckman (vs Festus)2313001666
Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Red Bud)22221001000
Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)11321001000
Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Dupo)22211101000
Sean Mitchell, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)2313100666
Grant Anderson, Seckman (vs Festus)2413100500
S Schuster, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)22020001000
Owen Williams, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)22310001000
Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Dupo)22110101000
Cam Tomlianovich, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)22310001000
Will Graham, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)1233000500
Darrius Weaver, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)11020001000
Hayden Sherman, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)2332000666
Lane Griffin, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)11210001000
Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Seckman)2412100500
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area baseball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/14/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (12-0)NR2. CBC (10-1)NR3. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3)NR4. O'Fa…

Area baseball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (15-0)NR2. CBC (14-6)NR3. Fort Zumwalt West (18-6)NR4. O'Fa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News