Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|McGrady Noyes, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Nick Franklin, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Kris Alcorn, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Carter Vandever, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Kannon Kamp, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|666
|TJ Suter, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Luke Weller, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Isaac Wendler, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Jayden Diaz, Alton (vs Collinsville)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Nathan Terhaar, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Hayden Bugger, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Carter Harrington, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Blaine Martinez, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Donny Becker, Triad (vs Taylorville)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Adam Bovinett, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|250
|CJ Schaaf, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Drew Kleinheider, Father McGivney (vs Teutopolis)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250