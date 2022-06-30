Wednesday's best hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 30, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Large schools program of the year: Edwardsville's culture of coaching collaboration keeps it among the area's elite Edwardsville is the 2021-22 STLhighschoolsports.com large schools program of the year. Area baseball rankings, final STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/23/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (36-4)12. Francis Howell (32-10)73. Triad (33-6)104. Lindbe… Missouri top 10 rankings MHSBCA Rankings Edwardsville scores two in seventh, slips past Mundelein for Class 4A state baseball title JOLIET — Gannon Burns was motivated by his brother’s experience Saturday. Triad bats go quiet in 3A super-sectional loss to Chatham Glenwood DECATUR, Ill. — Triad’s offense went stone cold Monday. Three generations of Funkhousers have helped craft Edwardsville baseball Bill Funkhouser shifted nervously in his seat Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field. Friday's best pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum)