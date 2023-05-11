Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Edward Uschold, Parkway South (vs Wright City)
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Evan Fulhorst, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3
|4
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Affton)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Will Graham, Centralia, Illinois (vs Fairfield)
|4
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|800
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs University City)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Wilson Decker, Hazelwood West (vs St. Charles)
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Affton)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Cale Schaumburg , Crystal City (vs Metro)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Cruz Harlan, Centralia, Illinois (vs Fairfield)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Kyle Quinn, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Noah Gramling, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Toby Goodwin, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Cam Newcomb, Centralia, Illinois (vs Fairfield)
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Hayden Huels, Carlyle (vs Du Quoin)
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Peyton Braile, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Pattonville)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Nathan Sandler, Clayton (vs Duchesne)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Drew Smith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Pattonville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Daxton Shawke , Lafayette (vs Summit)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500