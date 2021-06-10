Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Carrollton, Illinois)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Jackson Holmes, Columbia (vs Teutopolis)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Newton)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Carrollton, Illinois)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Newton)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2