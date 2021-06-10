 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best pitching performances
Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)7.04011306
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Carrollton, Illinois)6.08010223
Jackson Holmes, Columbia (vs Teutopolis)5.06011035
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Newton)2.03010012
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Carrollton, Illinois)1.03000000
Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Newton)2.00000112
