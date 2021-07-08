Wednesday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jul 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High School Baseball Freeburg shows appetite for victory to claim regional final over Mater Dei Jun 8, 2021 FREEBURG — It's called Mexican Monday, and it is a big deal to the Freeburg High baseball team. High School Baseball Area baseball rankings, final Jul 3, 2021 STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/3/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt West (35-5)22. O'Fallon (26-10)NR3. Summit (18-15)NR4. CBC (… High School Baseball Early offense helps O'Fallon advance to first state tournament since 2009 Jun 14, 2021 O'Fallon's sizzling offense promptly removed all the drama Monday in the Class 4A Normal Super-Sectional. High School Baseball Freeburg rolls to second baseball state championship by beating Timothy Christian Jun 18, 2021 The Midgets (36-3), who won their final 15 games, claimed their second state crown to go along with a title in 1989. High School Baseball Father McGivney runs its way to Class 1A baseball title game Jun 17, 2021 NORMAL — Nathan Terhaar figured he would be cheering on his teammates from the bench Thursday morning. High School Baseball Father McGivney falls to South Central in Class 1A baseball state championship game Jun 17, 2021 NORMAL, Ill. — It stung as Luke Deakos stood on the field, but he smiled through the pain. High School Baseball Lindsey helps O'Fallon hold off Joliet West in sectional final Jun 11, 2021 O’FALLON, Ill. — As his broken collarbone slowly healed, O’Fallon High junior Connor Lindsey watched as his teammates competed without him, ho…