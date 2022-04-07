Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)
|4.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nick Panagos, De Smet (vs Vianney)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Connor House, Roxana (vs Red Bud)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Mitchell Schleeper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Griffin Barnett, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|5.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Ian Junkin, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jack Cowling, North Point (vs Vashon)
|3.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Jake Holder, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)
|3.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Kranawetter, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jack Pearson, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Hayden Sherman, Alton Marquette (vs Bunker Hill)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brady Coon , Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|1.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3.0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Mason Arnold, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3