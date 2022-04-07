 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)7.010011014
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Ramsey)4.011011011
Nick Panagos, De Smet (vs Vianney)7.05011020
Connor House, Roxana (vs Red Bud)7.0100112110
Mitchell Schleeper, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West)6.010010114
Griffin Barnett, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)4.010010010
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)5.09011217
David Budd, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))7.08011229
Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)3.05010010
Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)5.27010042
Ian Junkin, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.13010001
Jack Cowling, North Point (vs Vashon)3.08010040
Jake Holder, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)3.00010000
Jacob Kranawetter, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)2.04010012
Jack Pearson, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)5.03010315
Hayden Sherman, Alton Marquette (vs Bunker Hill)2.02010011
Brady Coon , Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)4.04010140
Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))1.03100000
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Centralia, Illinois)3.06100030
Mason Arnold, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)6.07000023
