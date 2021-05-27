Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Isaac Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Carlyle)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Alex Coffman, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|6.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Blake Allen, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|11
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|5.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Odin)
|1.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Okawville)
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|JD Hutton, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|1.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ethan Smith, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Freeburg)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Reid Well, Vandalia (vs Odin)
|5.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Charlie Darr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Okawville)
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Troy Hart, New Athens (vs Red Bud)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|August Squier, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1