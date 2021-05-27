 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best pitching performances
Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Isaac Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Carlyle)5.09011132
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)6.06010113
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)6.09010225
Alex Coffman, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)7.05011028
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Granite City)6.17010032
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)6.04010124
Blake Allen, Althoff (vs Alton Marquette)5.03011042
Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)5.050103011
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mascoutah)5.13010140
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Odin)1.11010002
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Okawville)1.00010000
Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)4.05010346
JD Hutton, Triad (vs Mascoutah)1.22100010
Ethan Smith, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)1.03000000
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Freeburg)2.03000102
Reid Well, Vandalia (vs Odin)5.26000436
Charlie Darr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hardin Calhoun)2.01000001
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Okawville)5.24000235
Troy Hart, New Athens (vs Red Bud)1.01000000
August Squier, Hardin Calhoun (vs Piasa Southwestern)1.00000101
