Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Warner Lenahan, Marquette (vs Summit)7.09011013
Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Parkway West)7.08011005
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Seckman)7.0120112110
Michael Barker, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)5.08010020
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)6.29010042
Colton Bultema, Gillespie (vs Staunton)4.26010105
Nathan Schwer, St. Pius X (vs Grandview)5.06010023
Steven Hesterberg, Parkway South (vs Lafayette)4.24010206
Mason Arnold, Lutheran South (vs Brentwood)4.03010103
Trent Ellis, Festus (vs Affton)3.02010000
Landon Cann, Francis Howell Central (vs Westminster)4.09010326
Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs Blair Oaks)4.04010306
Austin York, Freeburg (vs Belleville West)5.05010317
Adam Hanan, Francis Howell North (vs North Point)5.04010124
Titus Ashford, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)3.05010121
Adam Kilburn, Oakville (vs Windsor (Imperial))2.03010011
Brett Garrett, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)2.01010001
Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)3.03010021
Cameron Krause, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock Lutheran)3.02010013
Reagan Kandlbinder, Borgia (vs Blair Oaks)3.04100002
