Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Warner Lenahan, Marquette (vs Summit)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Drew Politte, Lindbergh (vs Parkway West)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Seckman)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Michael Barker, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|6.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Colton Bultema, Gillespie (vs Staunton)
|4.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Nathan Schwer, St. Pius X (vs Grandview)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Steven Hesterberg, Parkway South (vs Lafayette)
|4.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Mason Arnold, Lutheran South (vs Brentwood)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Trent Ellis, Festus (vs Affton)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Landon Cann, Francis Howell Central (vs Westminster)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs Blair Oaks)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Austin York, Freeburg (vs Belleville West)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Adam Hanan, Francis Howell North (vs North Point)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Titus Ashford, Centralia, Illinois (vs Cahokia)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Adam Kilburn, Oakville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brett Garrett, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cameron Krause, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Reagan Kandlbinder, Borgia (vs Blair Oaks)
|3.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2