Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Donte Harris, University City (vs Jennings)
|6.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wilson Decker, Hazelwood West (vs Parkway North)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Ryan McDonald, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Cole Edmiston, Eureka (vs Marquette)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Andrew Zacha, Alton Marquette (vs Roxana)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Abraham Fischer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia)
|6.2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Christian Giovando, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|5.1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Jack Stauss, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Adam Caulk, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Andrew Hendrickson, Edwardsville (vs Alton)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Dawson Vernier, Belleville East (vs Gibault)
|2.1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Ethan Griffith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Rusty Graves, Marquette (vs Eureka)
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Grant Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Farmington)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Potosi)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5