Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Mater Dei)7.016011113
Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs Pattonville)7.012011004
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Chaminade)7.011011004
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana)5.010011011
Ryan Kampschroeder, Borgia (vs St. Clair)7.05011003
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Highland)7.06011112
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Washington)7.06011118
Evan Wolfe, Crystal City (vs Valley Caledonia)7.04011115
Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)5.05011022
Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Priory)5.02011104
Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Summit)4.05010002
Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Seckman)4.07010113
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)6.07010019
Crawford Hall, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)6.04010208
Nathan Schwer, St. Pius X (vs St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington))3.03010001
Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Hancock)2.05010010
Evan Piwowarski, Francis Howell (vs Washington)3.21010003
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs North Clay)2.13010011
Hayden Davidson, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)1.01010000
Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Owensville)6.060103210
