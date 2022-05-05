Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Mater Dei)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs Pattonville)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Chaminade)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan Kampschroeder, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Highland)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Washington)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Evan Wolfe, Crystal City (vs Valley Caledonia)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Summit)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Seckman)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Crawford Hall, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|Nathan Schwer, St. Pius X (vs St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington))
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Hancock)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Evan Piwowarski, Francis Howell (vs Washington)
|3.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs North Clay)
|2.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hayden Davidson, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Owensville)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10