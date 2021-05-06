Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Summit)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Roxana (vs Greenville)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Levi Kelsay, St. Louis Patriots (vs Hazelwood Central)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nick Moten, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|4.2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs West County (Leadwood))
|6.1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Colton Maxwell, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Mary's)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Blaine Downey, St. Clair (vs New Haven)
|5.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs Ladue)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jayden Lotz, Vandalia (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zach Judson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|JD Hutton, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Will Frerking, Freeburg (vs Carlyle)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Collinsville)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ian Feld, University City (vs Clayton)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4