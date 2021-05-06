 Skip to main content
Wednesday's best pitching performances
Wednesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Summit)7.011011013
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)7.012011023
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Roxana (vs Greenville)7.012011116
Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Priory)7.011011124
Levi Kelsay, St. Louis Patriots (vs Hazelwood Central)4.09011000
Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)7.07011113
Nick Moten, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)4.212010011
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Eureka)6.012010131
Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs West County (Leadwood))6.113010226
Colton Maxwell, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Mary's)3.04011003
Blaine Downey, St. Clair (vs New Haven)5.012010428
Tyler Charlton, CBC (vs Ladue)4.05010004
Jayden Lotz, Vandalia (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)5.04011132
Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood)3.03010000
Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)2.05010001
Zach Judson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)3.05010011
JD Hutton, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)5.06010132
Will Frerking, Freeburg (vs Carlyle)4.05010022
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Collinsville)5.06010133
Ian Feld, University City (vs Clayton)5.26010234
