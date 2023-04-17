By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Brennan Weik hoped the ball caught just enough of the wind that it would carry over the fence.
If only so that Brennan Weik didn't have to turn on the turbos.
"I haven't run that long since football," the Columbia senior catcher said.
Good thing that football speed hadn't left him as he made the turn to second base. Unlocking the extra juice, Weik slid safely into third base for his first career triple.
"I was hoping it would be a home run, but I'm glad the bases were loaded to get some runs in," Weik said. "As soon as I rounded first, and saw it wasn't out, darn it, but I turned on the turbos a little more."
Weik's three-RBI triple provided the highlight as Columbia knocked off Alton Marquette 8-4 in a non-conference affair at Eagleview Elementary on Monday afternoon.
"I was happy with how things were early in the going," Columbia coach Neal O'Donnell said. "We had a big week last week. We had a doubleheader against Belleville East and Mater Dei and six games last week. I was worried we'd be a little flat today. Coming out and scoring runs early really alleviated that."
Columbia (13-1), the No. 2 small school in the
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, pushed its winning streak to 11 games and picked up its fourth win over Alton Marquette in the last five meetings.
Weik powered the offense with that triple in the third inning that drove in three. The senior catcher finished 2-for-3 with three RBI.
After starting the season 0-for-7, O'Donnell is pleased to see his backstop get back into a groove.
Senior Reed Drabant, one of the top hitters in the St. Louis area, went 1-for-3 and two RBI to help power the Eagles.
The runs were more than enough run support for junior lefty Brady Mathews.
Mathews was masterful on the mound after a shaken warm-up session.
"In the bullpen before the game, it wasn't great," O'Donnell said. "That's one of the things we tell them that when we're warming up, that's just it, we're warming up. It's not going to be indicative of what you do out here."
The junior used a twisty, knee-buckling curveball to go five innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while striking out eight to earn his third victory on the season.
"That curveball he used to strike out the second hitter, that was the best curveball I've seen him throw all year," O'Donnell said.
Despite having its offense handcuffed most of the game, Alton Marquette (11-7) scrapped together runs when it got its opportunities.
"The offensive approach was really good," Alton Marquette coach Tim Fahnestock said. "The middle of the order really attacked. (Shaun) Ferguson had a really great swing on that ball. I thought it was good that we battled back."
The injury-riddled Explorers got contributions from Ferguson at the plate, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run in the fourth inning. They were able to claw together two runs in the top half of the seventh to cut the deficit in half.
After falling behind 8-1, senior Andrew Roth and junior Tyler Roth were able to keep the explosive Columbia offense in check with three straight scoreless innings.
After notching victories over Belleville East, Freeburg and Wesclin last year, Weik and his teammates are starting to see their potential.
"With the big wins we've had, our attitudes are really up and we're starting to see what kind of team we are and how good we can be," Weik said.
Columbia 8, Alton Marquette 4
