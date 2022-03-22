Westminster blitzed by Lake Forest in home opener

TOWN AND COUNTRY — After a whirlwind tour in Florida, Westminster coach Dan Petke knew that his pitching staff would be a little depleted for Tuesday's home opener.

Lake Forest took full advantage of it.

The Scouts made the five-hour trip from the Chicago area and spoiled Westminster's home opener with a 14-4 bruising at Westminster High School.

"That's a good team and we love playing against good teams," Petke said. "We learned a few things today and hopefully we can move on from there."

Westminster (2-2) lost by 10 runs at home for the first time since Fort Zumwalt West bullied them into a 14-4 submission on March 27, 2021.

Under coach Ray Del Fava, Lake Forest (1-0) has won 20 or more games in four of the last seven years in the hyper-competitive Class 4A level, the highest classification in Illinois.

Westminster opened the season with three games in two days over the weekend in Vero Beach Florida to open up the season.

Del Fava knew that he would have some hitters rearing to go this season and the Scouts delivered.

Against four Westminster pitchers, the Scouts bashed out 19 hits and plated 14 runs.

"The one thing I knew about this team because we have a lot of experience coming back, position player-wise, I knew we'd hit," Del Fava said.

Westminster managed to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, jumping on Lake Forest's starter Mikey Gray early.

But after the first inning, Gray settled into a groove that Westminster couldn't figure out.

"He had a lot of run on his fastball," Petke said. "We changed our approach at the plate and we let him get ahead. We could have done a little better."

Josh Stratton went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk to lead the Wildcats on offense.

Lake Forest responded to Westminster's three-run first inning with an explosive second inning. The Scouts plated six runs on five hits as they raced out to a 6-3 lead, and that was more than enough for Gray.

Westminster was only able to muster one more run on four hits in the final six innings as Lake Forest turned to its bullpen after pulling Gray after three innings of work.

"He talked me into letting him go back out there in the third inning," Del Fava said. "He tried to talk me one more."

Gray pitched three innings for the Scouts, giving up three hits and striking out six.

Though there weren't a lot of positives that Petke took away from the game, the one thing he pointed to was how, after the second inning, the pitchers limited the damage.

"We just wanted to see them make pitches early in the count, something we didn't see that a whole lot, but in pressure positions, they made the pitches they needed to," Petke said.

The Scouts were poised for multiple explosive innings, loading the bases in the fifth and sixth innings before only coming away with one run apiece.

After the game, the message to his team was simple.

"There was a lot of things we could have done better, and we talked about those afterward, but the worse thing we can do now is dwell on it," Petke said. "The best thing about baseball is that we get right back at it tomorrow."

