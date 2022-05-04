Westminster edges Lutheran South for eighth consecutive victory

Crawford Hall nearly slipped off the mound in the first inning during warmups.

The Westminster junior's shoes provided little to no grip on the slick turf mound.

After soldiering through a rough first inning, Hall had to try something different.

"I did have to change my shoes (after that first inning)," Hall said. "I ended up throwing a lot better after that."

Armed with grippier shoes, Hall helped handcuff the Lutheran South offense and guided Westminster past its Metro League Conference rival to a 3-2 victory at Lutheran South High School.

"Maybe it wasn't the shoes, but I just found the rhythm after the first inning," Hall said.

Westminster (16-9, 8-1 Metro), the No. 10 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has won four of the last five meetings against Lutheran South.

The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to eight consecutive games on the season.

"We're playing good baseball now," Westminster coach Dan Petke said. "It's good to see the guys have that success because they've done the right thing for most of the year, but we didn't put it all together. It's good to see that happening now."

Hall gave up two runs on three hits in the first inning. In the final five innings of work, after changing his shoes, he gave up three hits and didn't allow another run.

"I had a rough first inning with a few unlucky breaks with those hits and a few pitches that didn't go right," Hall said. "I felt like I found my groove in that second inning and for the rest of the game."

Hall admitted he wanted to go out there and finish the game, but didn't mind handing off the ball to de facto closer Jeremy Sheffield.

"With the day he was having, we did consider leaving him in, but Jeremy has been really good in the seventh inning so we wanted to give him the chance to shut the door," Petke said.

Sheffield came on in the seventh and pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to record an area's high seventh save.

Lutheran South (15-9, 7-3 Metro) had similar success with its starter Mason Arnold.

After a rough first inning, giving up two runs on two hits, Arnold nearly matched Hall pitch for pitch, finishing with six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and recording five strikeouts.

"He and Logan Slinkard have been our go-to guys this year," Lutheran South coach Mike Callihan said. "Mason settled in really well today. When our defense is going, with those two on the mound, we're in good shape."

Lutheran South's Mac Floyd and Carter Arnez recorded RBI each in the first inning before their offense was muzzled by Westminster.

"We competed well, but they're a good ball club who's well-coached," Callihan said. "We just came up a little short."

After hovering around .500 for much of the year, a mindset shift may have been the catalyst for the blazing finish to the season.

"I think we came together as a team more," Westminster senior Ethan Gronek said. "We started playing for each other. We're not swinging for ourselves, it's for the team."

Gronek embodied that mindset with an RBI groundout in the first inning before collecting his second RBI on the day with a double in the third inning that provided the go-ahead run.

"I just got up there and tried to play for the team," Gronek said. "I was just trying to put the ball in play."

