Whitener, Ott guide Jefferson R-7 to first baseball final four berth

Robert Kuehnle did a double take.
The Jefferson R-7 baseball coach looked at his cell phone — not once, but twice.
There were 75 text messages waiting for him just minutes after the Blue Jays’ history-making 9-4 win over Kelly on Friday in a Class 3 baseball quarterfinal in Scott County.
Everyone wanted to congratulate the man behind the school’s first trip to the final four.
“It was pretty special to see that kind of support,” Kuehnle said. “I just kept texting back, 'Thanks, we appreciate it.' ”
Jefferson (17-8) will face St. Pius X of Kansas City (21-3) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. Elsberry (17-6) takes on Linn (15-9) in the other semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The winners meet for the state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Blue Jays are on the ride of a lifetime. They have won 11 of their last 12 games and carry plenty of momentum down I-44.
“Now that we’ve gotten this far, we feel like there’s no reason we can’t win it all,” senior infielder Colby Ott said.
Ott got the ball rolling Friday with a two-run homer in the first inning that triggered a four-run outburst. Senior Daylen Whitener added a solo shot in the second to send the Festus-based school off and running.
Whitener pitched 4 2/3 strong innings to improve to 9-1.
The Blue Jays scored in each of the first five frames, including a two-run outburst in the third that pushed the lead to 7-1.
Whitener finished with four RBI. Dylan Schnitzler, Colton Richardson and Sam Stokes also added big hits.
Ott was a running back/safety on the football team that reached the Class 2 state semifinals before losing to traditional power Lamar.
Kuehnle wasn’t sure what to expect when his team dropped five of its five seven games. After a 2-1 loss to Hickman on March 29, the Blue Jays were on a downward spiral.
“After that we all just kind of talked it out,” said Ott, who will continue his baseball career at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. “The coaches kind of told us that we can go as far as we want to go. It’s all in our hands. We went home that night and decided that wasn’t how we wanted our season to go. So we turned it around and have been playing pretty well ever since.”
The Blue Jays were razor sharp against Kelly, which came into the contest with a 21-6 mark.
“A final four run, you’ve got to have luck to get there,” Kuehnle said. “But the boys have really shown up in the playoffs. They’re hitting the ball well, pitching well and playing great defense. This is almost surreal.”