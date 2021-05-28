Whitener, Ott guide Jefferson R-7 to first baseball final four berth

Whitener pitched 4 2/3 strong innings to improve to 9-1.

The Blue Jays scored in each of the first five frames, including a two-run outburst in the third that pushed the lead to 7-1.

Whitener finished with four RBI. Dylan Schnitzler, Colton Richardson and Sam Stokes also added big hits.

Ott was a running back/safety on the football team that reached the Class 2 state semifinals before losing to traditional power Lamar.

Kuehnle wasn’t sure what to expect when his team dropped five of its five seven games. After a 2-1 loss to Hickman on March 29, the Blue Jays were on a downward spiral.

“After that we all just kind of talked it out,” said Ott, who will continue his baseball career at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. “The coaches kind of told us that we can go as far as we want to go. It’s all in our hands. We went home that night and decided that wasn’t how we wanted our season to go. So we turned it around and have been playing pretty well ever since.”

The Blue Jays were razor sharp against Kelly, which came into the contest with a 21-6 mark.

“A final four run, you’ve got to have luck to get there,” Kuehnle said. “But the boys have really shown up in the playoffs. They’re hitting the ball well, pitching well and playing great defense. This is almost surreal.”

