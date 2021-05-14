Whitfield comes up short in district loss to Montgomery County

CREVE COEUR — Montgomery County junior Evan Abercrombie always had arm strength.
But accuracy was an issue.
So as a freshman he decided to ditch the windup and work exclusively from the stretch.
“I was being a little wild out of the windup. It was too many moving parts, so I decided to simplify everything,” Abercrombie said.
Abercrombie certainly made it look simple on Friday, striking out 15 and adding a pair of RBI singles as Montgomery County defeated Whitfield 5-0 in a Class 3 District 6 first-round game at Ullman Field.
Montgomery County (9-11) won its third consecutive game and will play top-seeded O’Fallon Christian (13-10) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Westhoff Park.
The two teams renewed acquaintances on Friday after battling in a classic sectional game the previous postseason.
In that 2019 matchup, Montgomery County exploded for an 11-run seventh inning to break open a one-run game to defeat Whitfield 13-1 - part of a playoff run that culminated in a fourth-place state medal and the best finish in school history for the Wildcats.
Trailing 5-0 on Friday, Whitfield looked to return the favor by producing its own dynamic seventh inning. With Abercrombie nearing 100 pitches, the Warriors loaded the bases with nobody out on an infield hit by Joey Ursul, a walk to Lucas Kazmierski and a single to right by Kobe Raeman.
“I knew they would have to take their pitcher out and I thought if we could get a base hit with the bases loaded to extend this, it may actually happen,” Whitfield coach Mike Wilhelm said.
But Abercrombie struck out the next three hitters to preserve the shutout.
“A guy like that facing the bottom three guys in the order, it’s a tall task for those kids,” Wilhelm said.
The only hit Abercrombie surrendered in the first five innings came from the second batter of the game when Whitfield junior Chase Brock laced an elevated slider into the left-centerfield gap for a one-out triple.
“I saw in warmups that he was throwing a lot of sliders, so I went up there looking for a first pitch slider and I got it,” said Brock, who also placed second at 182-pounds at the Class 3 state wrestling tournament this season.
But Abercrombie buckled down, striking out No. 3 and 4 hitters JJ Lerner and Ursul to keep the game scoreless.
“That was a game-changer from a momentum standpoint,” Wilhelm said.
Whereas the streamlined delivery of Abercrombie was producing punch outs, the herky-jerky motion of Ursul, who made only his second start of the season, induced ground outs and fly balls in crucial situations.
In the first inning, after a high pop-up plopped down in front of outfielder Brayden Sellers for a hit, Ursul induced Montgomery County cleanup hitter Jace Ellis to fly out to prevent any damage.
After a fielding error by Lerner put runners at second and third in the second inning, Ursul again induced an inning-ending ground out to keep the game scoreless.
“This is the first year (Ursul) has ever pitched and he doesn’t seem to let things bother him,” Wilhelm said. “He did a great job early on.”
But Ursul’s own mistake, a leadoff walk to junior Ethan Rakers, eventually plated the first run for Montgomery County. After Rakers stole second, Abercrombie ripped a shot down the third base line that deflected off the glove of Lerner.
In the fourth, Abercrombie again came up with runners in scoring position and poked a single to right field, this time against Whitfield ace Lerner, and the Wildcats built a 4-0 lead.
“I just wanted to see a fastball and drive it up the middle or to right field,” Abercrombie said.
The No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters of the Wildcats, Gunner Sexton, Dayton Simmons and Mason Leu, were the table-setters providing five of the nine hits and scoring three of the five runs.
“We preach being aggressive early and battling with two strikes,” Montgomery County coach Vince Wolk said. “In the beginning of the year, we struck out a lot, so we’ve been working on that and it came through today.”
And Abercrombie came through on the mound, pounding the strike zone with an above-average fastball and a devastating slider, yielding only one walk and striking out 12 before Brock tripled to deep right with two outs in the sixth.
“He blew a fastball past me in my second at bat, so I knew he was going to be coming with fastballs and I drove the last one pretty well,” Brock said.
Whitfield (9-5) finished the season with three successive losses, but the young Warriors have much to look forward to in the years ahead.
“We beat several teams that we lost to two years ago when we played and we did it with young guys who were lacking experience,” Wilhelm said.
Brock added, “A lot of the young guys stepped up and made big improvements. I think we’ll have something next year.”