Whitfield comes up short in district loss to Montgomery County

In the first inning, after a high pop-up plopped down in front of outfielder Brayden Sellers for a hit, Ursul induced Montgomery County cleanup hitter Jace Ellis to fly out to prevent any damage.

After a fielding error by Lerner put runners at second and third in the second inning, Ursul again induced an inning-ending ground out to keep the game scoreless.

“This is the first year (Ursul) has ever pitched and he doesn’t seem to let things bother him,” Wilhelm said. “He did a great job early on.”

But Ursul’s own mistake, a leadoff walk to junior Ethan Rakers, eventually plated the first run for Montgomery County. After Rakers stole second, Abercrombie ripped a shot down the third base line that deflected off the glove of Lerner.

In the fourth, Abercrombie again came up with runners in scoring position and poked a single to right field, this time against Whitfield ace Lerner, and the Wildcats built a 4-0 lead.

“I just wanted to see a fastball and drive it up the middle or to right field,” Abercrombie said.

The No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters of the Wildcats, Gunner Sexton, Dayton Simmons and Mason Leu, were the table-setters providing five of the nine hits and scoring three of the five runs.