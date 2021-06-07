Wibbenmeyer erases bad memory, helps Columbia down Breese Central for regional crown

BREESE — Adam Wibbenmeyer could feel the rage and despair.

Back in 2019, Wibbenmeyer, then a sophomore at Columbia High, sat powerless in the dugout as Waterloo walked off his home field with the Class 3A Columbia Regional title.

That anger festered as Wibbenmeyer lost his junior campaign due to the pandemic.

He finally got his redemption on Monday.

It was two years in the making, but the Eagles claimed the Class 2A Breese Central Regional championship with a 10-1 victory over Breese Central in a contest in Clinton County.

"It's something I've wanted to do since sophomore year when we lost to Waterloo," Wibbenmeyer said. "All I wanted to do is to get back there and here we are."

Columbia (19-10) will play at Teutopolis (22-9) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game.

The Eagles claimed their second regional title in five years under coach Neal O'Donnell.

"I'm so happy for the players," O'Donnell said. "We've had some ups and downs this season, but we kept getting better. I'm happy for our players, parents and fans."