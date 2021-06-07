Wibbenmeyer erases bad memory, helps Columbia down Breese Central for regional crown

BREESE — Adam Wibbenmeyer could feel the rage and despair.
Back in 2019, Wibbenmeyer, then a sophomore at Columbia High, sat powerless in the dugout as Waterloo walked off his home field with the Class 3A Columbia Regional title.
That anger festered as Wibbenmeyer lost his junior campaign due to the pandemic.
He finally got his redemption on Monday.
It was two years in the making, but the Eagles claimed the Class 2A Breese Central Regional championship with a 10-1 victory over Breese Central in a contest in Clinton County.
"It's something I've wanted to do since sophomore year when we lost to Waterloo," Wibbenmeyer said. "All I wanted to do is to get back there and here we are."
Columbia (19-10) will play at Teutopolis (22-9) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game.
The Eagles claimed their second regional title in five years under coach Neal O'Donnell.
"I'm so happy for the players," O'Donnell said. "We've had some ups and downs this season, but we kept getting better. I'm happy for our players, parents and fans."
Wibbenmeyer, a 6-foot-1-inch righthander, was exquisite on the mound. He allowed just one run on two hits in posting his third compete game of the season.
"All of his pitches he was locating for strikes," Columbia senior catcher Matt Howard said. "He was in a tempo. I liked it and he was hitting those spots."
Breese Central coach Kevin Crask was also impressed with Wibbenmeyer's effort.
"He did a great job of keeping the ball inside the strike zone," Crask said. "He didn't miss up or down very often."
Wibbenmeyer threw 68 pitches - 53 for strikes.
Columbia scored three times in the second inning. Senior shortstop Jonah James highlighted the uprising with a two-run double.
Senior Tate Schilling padded the lead with a three-run double in the fifth inning that sparked a seven-run explosion.
"I thought we did a good job of making adjustments at the plate," O'Donnell said.
Breese Central (17-12) used five different pitchers, but could not slow the Eagles' attack.
"We were going to change it up as best as we can," Crask said. "We kept moving it around and they adjusted really well."
Schilling led the winning attack with four RBI. James and Howard had three RBI each.
The Eagles have rounded into form after a 1-5 start, their worst beginning since 2010.
"It was awkward because we had guys playing basketball which then bled into football and soccer seasons," O'Donnell said. "Trying to get everyone mixed in there while playing other sports wasn't something we were accustomed to. Once we figured that out, we started playing better."
The Eagles are 18-5 since the rough start with four successive victories.