CLARKSON VALLEY — Sam Williams admitted the situation looked dire, but he also had supreme confidence in himself.

The Lafayette senior reliever inherited a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the bottom half of the sixth inning with his team leading rival Marquette by two runs and the Mustangs' 2-3-4 hitters coming up in the teams' Class 6 District 2 baseball quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Marquette.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander, got a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play to get out the jam and then worked a 1-2-3 seventh to help the Lancers to a 3-1 victory.

“I've had a lot hype plays when it comes to baseball, but that was probably the most electric play of my career. I've never had more fun than that moment right there,” Williams said of the double play. “That's probably the most fun I've ever had playing baseball. That was the most electric game. Our whole team played well. Our defense was great. Our hitting was great.”

Lafayette (18-12-1) advanced to take Eureka (32-3) in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at Vianney. The Lancers handed the Wildcats one of their three setbacks this season when the teams split their two-game conference series two weeks ago.

“Eureka is very good offensively and they're outstanding on the base paths. They probably do it the best I've seen all year, putting pressure on you, so we'll get ready for that,” Lafayette coach Cole DuPont said. “You just can't give them free ones. That was the determining factor when we played them. We had too many walks and wild pitches the first time we played them (an 8-5 loss on May 2) and then (Jack) Stauss had one walk and no wild pitches in seven innings and did a good job of not giving them free bags. And we swung it well that day (an 11-2 win on May 3).”

Marquette (17-11-1), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, had knocked off its rival twice during the regular season but couldn't get a third win against them with the season on the line.

“Exactly what you expected,” Mustangs coach John Meyer said. “We could have had this conversation at noon today at lunch and said it's gonna be a hard-fought game, it's gonna be close, it's gonna come down to a couple plays. Somebody's gonna step up and make a really good play at the right time. Lafayette did that, and you've got to tip your cap to them.”

When Williams got Mizzou commit Jack Holubowski to hit into the twin killing to end the threat in the sixth, there was no one happier along Clarkson Road than P.J. Rogan and Tyson Oswald.

Rogan, a 5-11, 190-pound senior left-handed starter, was ecstatic because it meant his solid outing on the mound hadn't been wasted and he was still in line for the win, which he ended up getting to improve his season record to 4-4.

“I think we were all just thrilled,” Rogan said. “That's the biggest play of the game, getting the groundball and figuring out a way to get two outs with it.”

After throwing two strikes in relief of Rogan to start the sixth, Oswald threw 12 straight balls to load the bases, leading to his early exit and setting the stage for Williams' heroics.

“I was the first one out on the field (after the inning ended),” said Oswald, a 6-3, 200-pound junior righty. “I was obviously real upset. I didn't want to end the seniors' baseball career. For him to come in and do that was unbelievable. That was unreal.”

Marquette jumped on top first with a run in the second on Carter Creech's two-out RBI single, but the Mustangs would leave the bases loaded.

That would be a theme for the green and white, as they also left the sacks jammed in the first and stranded 11 base runners in the game. The Mustangs had runners on base in every inning but the seventh.

“I was pretty nervous coming into it and I had to settle in. I didn't have my best stuff, honestly, all day,” said Rogan, who allowed one run on six hits in five innings of work. “I just had to put it in a zone and make them hit it, and the defense did a great job behind me.”

Lafayette also loaded the bases in the third, but it looked like Marquette southpaw Max Cohen (4-1) would get out of the frame unscathed when he got Will Gebhart to hit a two-out fly ball to right. The ball was dropped, though, allowing a pair of runners to score to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead.

They would extend the advantage to two runs in the fourth when Tripp Johns delivered a sacrifice fly to right to score Aiden Bray, who was hit by a pitch.

In addition to plunking a hitter, Cohen tied a season-high by issuing five walks. He permitted just three hits and three runs (only one earned), but the bout with wildness had an effect on his outing.

“That's a senior in a high-stakes moment where he wants to give it his all. He's done that all year. It just didn't work out for him today,” Meyer said. “He stepped up last year as a junior, and in the district championship, he was the winning pitcher. And he's been that successful, reliable leader, a guys-want-to-play-behind-him-type pitcher.”

The Lancers put the leadoff man on base in both the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn't push across any more insurance runs to set the stage for the dramatic escape in the home half of the sixth.

“I've been telling them all year we played a tough schedule, we're battle-tested, we've played in tough games for this moment,” DuPont said. “We weren't gonna see anything in this game that we hadn't seen all year. So, for them to respond in that way and actually answer the bell when those situations came up, I'm very proud of them.”

