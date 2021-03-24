Windsor edges St. Dominic in dramatic fashion to claim St. Charles West title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Nolan Estopare wanted no part of being the one to hold the championship plaque.
“That's a team trophy,” he yelled to his teammates in the dugout.
Estopare singled to deep center to drive home Derek Williams with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to give Windsor a walk-off, 2-1 win over St. Dominic in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, which was played at St. Dominic's Norm Ochsner Field.
Windsor (3-1) won its third successive game, including the last two by one run each.
“This team is awesome. I love this team so much, dude,” said Estopare, a senior shortstop. “And I love our energy. One through seven innings, we don't stop.”
Playing its fifth game in five days to start the season, St. Dominic (4-1) suffered its first setback.
“We feel like we're playing pretty well, but we've got to fine-tune some things,” Crusaders coach Frank Schlenke said. “We don't have an easy schedule, but that makes the boys better.”
The winning rally came during what appeared to be a quiet bottom of the seventh.
The first two Owls batters were retired before a hot shot by Williams went off Gabe Serri's glove at third. With Hunter Ward at the plate, Williams turned the jets on, swiping second and third base on consecutive pitches.
“I just knew that my run needed to get in and I just put all I could in getting to second and third,” Williams said. “I have faith in Nolan and people under me to get me in.”
Windsor coach Randy Green said only half of the steals came from his signals.
“He's a special athlete, no doubt about it,” Green said. “I told him to take second, but he took third on his own. So he's lucky he was safe on that. If that would have took us to extras, I wouldn't have been too happy about that. It worked out, so no harm no foul.”
After Ward drew a walk, Estopare roped the first pitch he faced that kept soaring and went over the head of Luke Shelton in center field to bring in Williams with the winning run.
“I got it a little bit on the knob,” Estopare said. “If I got a little more, it would have went a little farther.”
Playing as the visiting team on its home field, the St. Dominic offense came out like gangbusters, putting the first three batters of the game on base. One of those was thrown out at home plate and one run did eventually score, but the Crusaders could only get that one run across instead of a possible multiple-run opening frame that could have changed the complexion of the entire game.
“You know, you'd like to think that,” Schlenke said. “We got one out of it, but yeah, you wish you would have pushed across a couple more.”
After that tough start, Owls sophomore right-hander Greg West (1-0) settled in and tossed zeroes the rest of the way, allowing six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in his seven innings.
“Greg's incredible, man. He works his butt off all the time,” Williams said. “He's a quiet kid. He doesn't talk or anything. He just plays the game.”
On a tight pitch count entering his seventh and final inning, West worked around a two-out hit batsman to retire the side on 11 pitches to earn his first varsity win in his first varsity start.
“I was apprehensive to put him back out for the seventh,” Green said. “He was getting close on the pitch count. He came out in the seventh with 13 pitches to play with, and he did it. I told him he owed Nolan a cheeseburger for getting the complete game.”
St. Dominic righty Landon Buchheit (0-1) also found some first-inning trouble but worked out of it with minimal damage done.
Nathan Beerman drew a one-out walk and Williams sent a deep shot toward the left-field corner that looked from afar like it could have been a home run but was ruled a ground-rule double.
Green said a St. Dominic coach later told him his left fielder eventually confessed it was actually a homer.
“Hindsight being 20/20, I should have argued a little bit more on Derek's home run ball,” Green said. “When I turned around, I saw a hop and I wasn't quite sure. Then, I looked at the umpires and they were both saying two, so I thought maybe they saw something I didn't. It is what it is. It happens. I'm just happy that it turned out the way it did and that didn't bite us.”
After Ward walked to load the bases, Estopare also worked a walk to bring home Beerman to tie the game 1-1.
Buchheit went on to toss six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with six walks and 10 strikeouts.
“Landon deserved a little better than what he had,” Schlenke said. “We should have had a little more offensive show for him. He struggled a little bit, but hey, he gave us six. Our pitching staff was thin with five games in five days, but we still had him in our hip pocket.”
Buchheit gave way to Connor Kutchback, who easily got the first two outs of the seventh before Williams and Estopare worked their magic to give the Owls some early-season momentum to hoot about.
“This is a huge booster for us going into the season,” Williams said. “This team is just something special. I feel like it's one of the best teams to ever come through Windsor.”