TROY, Mo. — Jackson Yarberry wanted it.

It didn't matter to Yarberry that his whole body was running on fumes Tuesday and he was closing in on his pitch limit.

The Timberland senior pitcher wanted to finish what he started.

"I knew my pitch count was getting up there," Yarberry said. "I just wanted to get the outs. I was trying to be around the zone."

Yarberry got exactly what he wanted.

The St. Louis University signee recorded a complete-game shutout as the Wolves eliminated Francis Howell Central 1-0 in the first round of the Class 6 District 4 baseball tournament at Troy Buchanan High School.

"That's easily by far my favorite high school memory," Yarberry said. "I just wanted to do my job and compete."

Timberland (20-15) advanced to face For Zumwalt West (29-8) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal. The Jaguars defeated Battle 7-3 on Tuesday.

Yarberry picked up his third complete game of the season but his first complete-game win. He struck out a career-high 10 and he scattered five hits over the seven innings.

Timberland coach Andy Zerr got the bullpen up and loose in the sixth inning but wanted to see Yarberry close out the game.

"He was locked in all day, he was motivated and preparing two days ago for this start," Zerr said. "The kid has been awesome for four years, I can't imagine what it's going to be like without him around next year."

Yarberry knew coming into the game that it could be his last start for the Wolves and was determined to make it a special one.

The senior was a little wild in the first inning. Eight of his first 11 pitches were out of the strike zone.

But after that, Yarberry was nails. Of his 108 pitches, 75 were for strikes.

"Just tip your cap to him, he's a really good pitcher," Francis Howell Central coach Nick Beckmann said.

Opposing him for the Spartans (18-18) was senior starter Lane Harris, who struck out three for a 0-0 tie through three innings.

"Lane is my good buddy, so it's cool to see him do really well, but we couldn't hit (his offspeed)," Yarberry said. "That curveball is disgusting."

In the fourth inning, Timberland loaded up the bases with no outs before Harris nearly wriggled out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

But a passed ball managed to sneak far enough away and Ethan Smock made the mad dash home to score the game's lone run.

"We figured it'd be a short, low-scoring game," Zerr said. "Two guys who just compete, those guys are friends. it was a fun rivalry to see those two battling."

Central senior outfielder Ethan Callison collected two doubles against Yarberry, but the Spartans didn't cash in.

With Yarberry keeping the bullpen on ice, Zerr has all hands on deck ready to go against the Jaguars on Wednesday.

"That's what we needed," Zerr said. "If we're going to make a district run, in this tough district, we're going to need all of our arms."

After the season-ending loss, Beckmann spent a little extra time with his 12 seniors.

"I've had some of those guys for three years — it's tough," Beckmann said. "I know it's cliche, but these guys are better people than they are baseball players. As a program, we're proud of that. We're going to miss them. A lot of great leaders and great people. That's what sports are about."

Class 6 District 4, first round: Timberland 1, Francis Howell Central 0