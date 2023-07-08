A 6-foot-6 inch righthanded pitcher, Mueth's fastball has been clocked as high as 97 miles per hour. Possesses a whip-like delivery with an above average slider and changeup. Struggled at times with control. Mueth is the No. 83 prospect according to MLB.com. He has been compared with former Collinsville High hurler Tanner Houck, who is now with the Boston Red Sox. Has signed to play at the University of Mississippi.