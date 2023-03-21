Ranked as one of the top 75 high school seniors in the country by Major League Baseball. Bounced back from a season-ending injury as a sophomore and showed off his talented arm as a junior. The University of Mississippi recruit was brought along slowly after the injury and flashed no-hit stuff. The 6-foot-6 righty showed off a 90-plus fastball and a devastating breaking pitch but was limited to just 27 innings for the regional champions Lancers. In the 27 innings, he struck out 47 batters. He limited batters to a .173 batting average and posted a 2.33 earned run average and a 2-1 record on the mound.